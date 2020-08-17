11 COVID19 deaths in J&K; toll 559

Kashmir lost 11 more people to COVID19 between Sunday and Monday evening, the death toll reaching 559 in J&K. Of these, 518 deaths have taken place in Kashmir division, official records reveal.

Five Srinagar residents were among the fresh COVID19 casualties. These included an 82 year old chest specialist who died at Chest Disease Hospital today. The doctor had retired from Government service, a health official said. He said the deceased was admitted at the hospital with COVID19 pneumonia on 13 August. He was known to have asthma, hypothyroidism and hypertension. The doctor was a resident of Gil Kadal area of Srinagar, he said.

A 55 year old male from Srinagar died at SKIMS Soura on Sunday. He was diabetic, hypertensive and hailed from Alamgari Bazar area. A 75 year old resident of Makhdoom Sahab area in Srinagar also lost life Monday evening at SKIMS Soura. He was admitted after he had suffered a stroke, a doctor at the hospital said. Another 75 year old from Zakura Srinagar, a female, died at Chest Diseases Hospital today. An 80 year old female from Natipora Srinagar died at SMHS Hospital today.

Meanwhile another young person died due to the respiratory viral illness today. The 35 year old man from Lassipora Pulwama died at SMHS Hospital late last night, an official said. The patient had no reported illness and had been admitted with COVID19 pneumonia “less than a day ago” a doctor at the hospital said. He said the patient was admitted when his COVID19 symptoms had intensified and his life could not be saved.

Two Bandipora residents lost life to COVID19 in the past 24 hours. These were a 65 year old woman from Hajin and 70 year old man from Sumbal area. Both were hypertensive and had COVID19 pneumonia, an official said. He said a 65 year old woman from Hayatpora Budgam also died at SKIMS Soura, 20 days after admission. She had been admitted for brain haemorrhage, he said, and had tested positive for the viral infection. Another 65 year old, male, from Verinag Anantnag died at the same Institute. He was suffering from a kidney disease and was admitted with respiratory failure two weeks ago.

An 85 year old from Ganderbal’s Kogund Shepora died due to the respiratory infection. He had COVID19 pneumonia in both lungs.