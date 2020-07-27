11 deaths in J&K; total 325

J&K witnessed another day of high COVID19 deaths on Monday when 11 more people lost life to the viral illness, the total reaching 325.

Srinagar district recorded 7 COVID19 deaths today. The deaths in the district reached 95.

Four of these patients died at SMHS Hospital.

A 79 year old man from Habba Kadal area died at the hospital early Monday morning. The deceased was admitted to the hospital on 23 July with bilateral pneumonia, a doctor said.

An 85 year old man from Barzulla area of the city died past midnight on Monday, a doctor said. He said the elderly patient was admitted with bilateral pneumonia on 15 July and had many age related underlying ailments.

The third Srinagar resident to die at the hospital was a resident of Eidgah. The patient was 72 years old and had bilateral pneumonia in addition to being diabetic, a doctor at the hospital said.

Around the same time, the doctor said, a 69 year old patient from Hyderpora area died at SMHS. The patient too had bilateral pneumonia and was admitted from the same a day earlier. All the patients had tested positive for COVID19 during their course of treatment at the hospital, he said. At SKIMS, a Hawal resident died during the night intervening Sunday and Monday. The patient, 60, was admitted at the hospital for over a week, a medico from the hospital said adding that the patient was suffering from COID19 pneumonia.

Another 60 year old from Buchpora Srinagar died at SKIMS Monday morning. The patient was admitted with COVID19 pneumonia, a doctor said. A 64 year old resident from Rangreth area of Srinagar was declared brought dead at Chest Diseases Hospital late Sunday evening. He was shifted from SMHS Hospital, a doctor at the hospital said. Another patient who lost life at CD Hospital was a 65 year old from Pulwama. The patient was admitted at the hospital for six days, a doctor said and was being treated for COVID19 pneumonia. He was known to have hypertension and diabetes.

Another Pulwama resident, an 85 year old, died at SMHS Hospital. He belonged to the Samboora area, a doctor said.

A 65 year old from Chadoora Budgam who was admitted at the hospital on 20 July died today. He was a known case of hypothyroidism, a doctor said. Another death that took place at SKIMS was of a 58 year old from Kulgam. This patient too had been admitted on 20 July, a doctor said, and was suffering from COVID19 pneumonia, a doctor at the hospital said.