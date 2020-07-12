11 deaths; toll 182

COVID19 deaths continued to rise in J&K and reached 182 on Sunday with 11 people succumbing to the viral infection here. An 11-day old baby became the youngest COVID19 casualty today.

While seven deaths took place at SKIMS Soura, three deaths were reported from SMHS Hospital. One COVID19 death took place in Jammu division in the last 24 hours.

On Sunday afternoon, a sick baby admitted to SKIMS since 09 July, died. The 11-day old baby, whose parents are from Yaripora Kulgam had a heart condition which many babies are born with. Dr Farooq Jan, medical superintendent SKIMS said the baby’s heart was unable to pump adequate blood and she also slipped into respiratory failure. The baby had been tested at SKIMS before her heart procedure and had been found positive for COVID19,” Dr Jan said.

The baby is the youngest COVID19 victim in J&K. Earlier, a 15-day old baby from Srinagar had died of the viral infection at SKIMS.

Earlier, an 80 year old woman from Budoo Kulgam died at the Institute. Dr Jan said the elderly patient was admitted on 26 June with pneumonia and irregular heart rate. “She was suffering from heart failure and died at 1: 50 pm today,” he said.

A third patient from Kulgam died at SKIMS less than an hour later. The patient, a 47 year old woman, had chronic kidney disease, hypertension and diabetes. He had tested positive for COVID19 and was diagnosed to have the viral pneumonia as well.

A 60 year old Srinagar resident, from Gulab Bagh area, died at SKIMS around 3:25 pm. He had been admitted with pneumonia and had tested positive on 11 July, a day after admission. Dr Jan said the patient died of cardio-pulmonary arrest.

A 55 year old female from Kangan Ganderbal who had been admitted to SKIMS on 09 July died Sunday morning. The patient was admitted with a brain lesion, Dr Jan said.

A 75 year old man from Srinagar also died Sunday evening. The patient was from Rambagh area and had Parkinson’s disease. “He had bed sores and sepsis and was admitted on 10 July,” Dr Jan said.

Half an hour later a 50 year old man from Uri Baramulla died at the hospital a week after admission. Dr Jan said the deceased had hypothyroidism and COVID19 pneumonia. “He suffered from respiratory failure,” he said.

At SMHS Hospital, a 55 year old man from Chadoora Budgam died on Sunday. The patient had been admitted on 07 July and had underlying hypertension and hemorrhage. “He had pneumonia and was COVID19 positive,” Dr Nazir Chaudhary, medical superintendent of the hospital said.

A 39 year old man from Habba Kadal admitted on 08 July with breathlessness and with hypothyroidism as co-morbidity also died at this hospital on Sunday.

A 60 year old man from Tangmarg Baramulla also died at SMHS Hospital. He had been admitted with pneumonia and breathlessness. Dr Chaudhary said the patient was unable to maintain oxygen saturation. No underlying disease was reported in this case.

In Kashmir, 164 people have died of COVID19 till date. Srinagar has had 44 deaths, while 33 deaths have taken place in Baramulla. Kulgam, which saw three deaths today, has the cumulative death toll of 20.

One death took place in Jammu Saturday night. The deceased was a 58 year old man admitted at GMC Jammu with lung disease. His sample was reported as positive hours after his death. Jammu has recorded 17 COVID19 deaths till date.