11 more cases in Anantnag's Nowgam

There seems to be no respite in sight for people in Nowgam area of Shangus in Anantnag which has emerged as Covid19 hot spot.

11 fresh cases, four among them from a single family, were reported positive here taking the number to 66.

“A 5-year old baby girl from Khar Mohala in Nowgam has tested positive,” a health official said.

He said the samples of her parents as well as grandmother have also come positive for the virus.

“9 cases were reported from Nowgam and two from its peripheral village Pushroo today,” an official said.

Three health workers, one posted in PHC Nowgam, other in SDH Shangus and third one in nearby PHC Achabal have also tested positive.

“They had come in contact with the infected patients who had visited the facilities,” the official said.

The first positive case here was reported on April 14.

The patient with no symptoms or travel history contracted the virus from a positive case from Kulgam.

Chief Medical Officer Anantnag Dr Mukhtar Ahmad attributes the positive cases to “aggressive testing.”

“Out of around 1150 samples taken in the district, more than 800 have been tested from this area,” said CMO.

He said the 14 cases reported from Kharpora, Larnoo village of Kokernag were also the contacts of the first positive case from Nowgam.

“We are tracing the contacts of positive cases of Nowgam in other villages too,” the CMO said.

He said one of the contacts from Hillad-Arhama village of Kokernag tested positive today.

Three, more positive cases were reported from Checki-e-Wangund village of Qazigund in the district.

However, the area falls in the medical jurisdiction of Kulgam.

“Break-up of 14 cases reported today: Check-e-Wangund (Med Jd Kulgam) 2, Nowgam 8; Pushroo 3; Hillar Arhama 1# Shows contact tracing is in the right direction. For the red zone of Nowgam, please exercise precautions than panic. We will do all that is possible (Sic),” additional district magistrate Syed Yasir tweeted.