11 more deaths; toll 266

As many as 11 people died of COVID19 in Kashmir between Monday night and Saturday evening, the death toll jumping 266.

A 96-year old from Pattan Baramulla died at Chest Diseases Hospital today. The patient is the oldest person to die of the viral infection in J&K. Earlier on 10 July, a 95 year old from Shopian had died due to COVID19 at SMHS Hospital.

The patient was admitted to hospital on 19 July, a doctor said and was known to have age related dementia, kidney disease, diabetes and hypertension.

Kulgam district had its 25th COVID19 casualty today when a 50 year old from Mirbazar area of the district died at SKIMS Soura. The patient was admitted on 17 July. The deceased was a truck driver and had no reported travel history for the past two months, a doctor said.

A 65 year old woman from Dangerpora Sopore died at SKIMS Soura

where she was admitted since 30 June, a doctor said. He said the patient had accumulation of fluid in lungs due to cancer.

A 72 year old from Zoonimar area of Srinagar also died at the Institute. He was admitted with pneumonia and had tested positive for COVID19. No underlying diseases was reported, a doctor from the hospital said adding that the patient died within a day of admission.

A 67 year old male from Zakura area in the city died at the same hospital. He too was admitted with pneumonia and was COVID19 positive.

Later, a Lal Bazar Srinagar resident, 70 years old, died at SKIMS. This female patient was admitted to the hospital on 18 July.

A Habba Kadal man admitted at SMHS Hospital for kidney failure died late Monday night. He had severe respiratory symptoms of COVID19 as well, a doctor treating him said.

A Parraypora Srinagar resident, 70, admitted at SMHS Hospital with pneumonia also died Tuesday afternoon.

Later a Fatehkadal Srinagar man succumbed to the viral disease at SKIMS.

A 65 year old from Sangrama and a 43 year old man from Parigam Pulwama also lost life to COVID19 today at Srinagar hospitals.