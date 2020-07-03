11 more test positive in Ladakh

Eleven more positive cases of COVID19 were reported in Ladakh on Friday, while 47 patients were discharged from hospitals from Leh and Kargil districts after recovering.

With this, the number of active cases in Ladakh has dropped to 223. out of these 93 are in Leh district and 130 in Kargil district.

As per the media bulletin released by the Directorate of Health Services Ladakh, 9 patients in home isolation and 2 patients from COVID Hospital Leh were discharged after their negative sample reports were received by Chief Medical Officer, Leh. Similarly, 36 patients in home isolation were discharged in Kargil.