11 officers assigned charge of CEOs, EOs of Municipal Councils, Committees

J&K government Saturday assigned the charge of the posts of Chief Executive Officers/Executive Officers in Municipal Councils and Committees.

As per GAD order No. 423, Parvaiz Sajad Ganai, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Sopore, shall hold the charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Municipal Council, Sopore, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Showkat Ahmad Rather, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kulgam, shall hold the charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Municipal Council, Kulgam, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Mohammad Jahangir Khanday, KAS, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Bijbehara, shall hold the charge of the post of Executive Officer, Municipal Committee, Anantnag, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Vishwajeet, KAS, General Manager, DIC, Ramban, shall hold the charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Municipal Council, Ramban, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Preeti Sharma, KAS, Chief Executive Officer, Katra Development Authority, shall hold the charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Municipal Committee, Katra, in addition to her own duties, till further orders.

Bashir-ul-Hassan, Junior KAS, Block Development Officer, Banihal, shall hold the charge of the post of Executive Officer, Municipal Committee, Banihal, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Basharat Mahmood, Junior KAS, Block Development Officer, Qazigund, shall hold the charge of the post of Executive Officer, Municipal Committee, Qazigund, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Jahid Azad, Junior KAS, Block Development Officer, Kapran, shall hold the charge of the post of Executive Officer, Municipal Committee, Shopian, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Imtiyaz Amin Naik, Junior KAS, Tehsildar Larnoo, holding additional charge of Tehsildar, Kokernag, shall also hold the charge of the post of Executive Officer, Municipal Committee, Kokernag, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Raju, Tehsildar Nowshera, shall hold the charge of the post of Executive Officer, Municipal Committee, Nowshera, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Abdul Waseeul Raouf Deva, Tehsildar, Achabal, shall hold the charge of the post of Executive Officer, Municipal Committee, Achabal, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.