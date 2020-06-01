111 pregnant women among 8000 test positive so far

The health authorities have so far tested over 8000 pregnant women in Kashmir, out of whom the samples of 111 have returned positive for coronavirus.

As per protocols all pregnant women in the advanced stage (32nd week) of pregnancy, need to be tested.

The figures available with Greater Kashmir suggest that till May end nearly 8000 pregnant women had been tested for the virus.

Marking the highest rank, Baramula has so far tested 1441 pregnant women, followed by Budgam which has tested 1329 pregnant women. The data relating to other districts is as under: Bandipora 909; Anantnag 993; Pulwama 839; Kulgam 828; Kupwara 277; Shopian 299; Gandebal 435 and Srinagar 482.

Among the positive cases of pregnant women, Anantnag tops with 56 such cases so far, a health official said. “17 of them, however, have already recovered.”

He said, this is followed by Kulgam 21, Bramula 21; Ganderbal 4; Srinagar 3; Bandipora 3; Budgam 3; Pulwama 2 and Kupwara 1.

“Anantnag was the first district, to go for aggressive testing of pregnant women both from red and buffer zones and later in the areas where no case had surfaced,” an official said.

He said later Kulgam followed suit and now every district is doing it.

Another health official said testing of expecting women was first carried in red zones and later extended to all those in advanced stage of pregnancy. “Only 1.38% pregnant women are Covid-19 infected, which is less than that of positive cases in general population,” he said.

Experts maintain there is “no evident risk of pregnant women being more prone to virus”.

“Expecting mother is as prone to catching virus as is the general population,” said Dr Rehana Kausar, a senior epidemiologist. She said most of the pregnant women who test positive have no symptoms at all.

“This virus is not as deadly in pregnancy as influenza and SARS are,” she said.

She emphasized on maintaining social distance and excellent hand hygiene during pregnancy.