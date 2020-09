111 successful infiltration attempts in 1 year: Govt

As many as 111 infiltration attempts from across the border to Jammu and Kashmir have been successful in the last one year, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy also said 138 militants were killed by security forces between March and August this year.

There were 176 attempts of infiltration from across the border to Jammu and Kashmir from August 2019 to July 2020 and 111 of these were successful, he said in a written reply.

Reddy said Jammu and Kashmir has been affected by militancy, which is sponsored and supported from across the border, for more than the last three decades.

He said the government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, and security forces are taking effective and continuous action in countering terrorism.

“As a result, 138 terrorists have been neutralised in Jammu and Kashmir from March 1, 2020 to August 31, 2020. During this period of six months, 50 security force personnel attained martyrdom in terrorist-related incidents, ceasefire violations and cross border firings in Jammu and Kashmir,” the minister added.

4,132 paramilitary die on duty in 3 years:

A total of 4,132 paramilitary personnel died during duty between 2017 and 2019, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the deaths include gazetted officers, subordinate officers and other ranks.

The highest number of personnel who died during their service period belonged to the CRPF (1,597), followed by 725 of the BSF, 671 of the CISF, 429 of the ITBP, 329 of the SSB and 381 of the Assam Rifles, he said replying to a written question.