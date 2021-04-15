1141 new cases, 4 deaths in J&K

Upsurge in COVID19 cases in J&K continues as 1141 new cases were reported on Thursday. The number of active cases has crossed 10,000 mark after six months.

The rise in active cases implies that the number of admission of patients in hospitals has increased. As per the official details, 544 COVID patients are admitted in different healthcare institutions in J&K, of which 383 are in ICUs. The J&K administration has kept 2398 dedicated hospital beds for COVID patients.

As per the details shared by the health department, the number of active positive cases is 10040, of which Kashmir has 6169 active cases and Jammu has 3871 cases.

On Thursday 1141 positive cases were reported in J&K, 707 from Kashmir division which includes 116 travellers, in Jammu 434 cases were reported including 142 travellers who were tested positive on arrival in J&K.

Four fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, three from Kashmir division and one in Jammu division.

The total death toll in J&K is 2046, 758 deaths took place in Jammu and 1288 deaths were reported in Kashmir division.

Srinagar this week for the second time has reported over 400 cases in a single day. Srinagar has reported 418 cases, taking the total tally of cases reported in the district to 33444. Also the highest number of deaths due to viral respiratory illness has been reported in Srinagar.

Jammu district is also witnessing a spike in COVID cases. On Thursday, 215 cases were reported from the winter capital of J&K.

Baramulla reported 136 cases on Thursday, Budgam 25, Pulwama 21, Kupwara 23, Anantnag 30, Bandipora 7, Ganderbal 13, Kulgam 28, Shopian 6, Jammu 215, Udhampur 47, Rajouri 13, Doda 4, Kathua 29, Samba 13, Kishtwar 8, Poonch 9, Ramban 3 and Reasi 93.

Meanwhile, 487 patients have recovered from COVID, taking the total tally of recovered patients to 130791.