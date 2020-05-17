116 cases, 80 recoveries in Baramulla

The Baramulla district has so far reported 116 cases of COVID 19, with 80 recoveries and three deaths.

The Tangmarg area of the district has reported maximum positive cases, followed by Sopore.

The Baramulla district also reported first positive case of a doctor. The doctor who belongs to Baramulla town contracted the virus while performing his duty at Government Medical College Baramulla.

“The recovered patients include 24 in Tangmarg, 10 in Uri, 20 in Sopore, 1 in Kunzar, 22 in Sheeri, 1 in Rohama, 2 in Kreeri,” said Dr Masood, medical superintendent, Government Medical College associated hospital.

He said 7696 persons arrived in the district from outside since the lockdown began, including 943 from abroad and 6753 from different states. Around 4094 persons have completed surveillance period.

He said that 13830 persons were placed in home quarantine during this period while 902 persons in administrative quarantine. He said as part of the aggressive testing, the health authorities in Baramulla district collected samples of 5012 persons for testing.

DC Baramulla, G N Itoo, said that maximum number of red zones were declared in Tangmarg area which reported two deaths due to coronavirus.