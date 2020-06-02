117 new cases of COVID19 in J&K, total 2718

J&K recorded 117 new cases of COVID19 today, the total reaching 2718. A doctor heading the team at a COVID19 hospital is among the fresh cases.

Of the total 117 positives today, 77 are from Kashmir division. These include 14 travellers and two deceased. In Jammu division, 40 people tested positive today, 22 of them travellers.

The overall tally of coronavirus patients in J&K reached 2718 today. Of these 1222 people are those who were returning to the UT from outside, while the remaining 1496 are those with contact history.

Fourteen pregnant females are among the new cases of COVID19 cases in J&K. The women, all from Kashmir division, had been tested based either on the basis of their contact history or while they were nearing their expected date of delivery,” said Dr. S Saleem Khan, Nodal Officer COVID19 GMC Srinagar. Seven pregnant females belonged to Kulgam district, six from Pulwama, and one from Baramulla.

Dr Khan said a healthcare worker from Akhran Kulgam tested positive. A quarantine center staff at Tral has also tested positive, he said.

A doctor leading the team at Chest Diseases Hospital here, the designated COVID19 hospital of GMC Srinagar tested positive for the viral infection today. He is the 16th doctor to test positive for COVID19 in Kashmir division.

A retired doctor from Srinagar district returning from Delhi tested positive today. Dr Qazi Haroon, OSD to directorate of health services Kashmir said the doctor was sampled at Srinagar Airport. “His wife has tested negative while his other contacts are being sampled,” Dr Qazi said.

Srinagar district had the highest number of new cases today – 15. Of these nine were travelers, returning to Kashmir from outside. These include a two year old and a 13 year old.

A large number of contacts from Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian and Kupwara tested positive. Two patients dated for surgeries at district hospital Pulwama tested positive.

J&K government said 183067 samples had been tested till date of which 2718 tested positive. Of these 1732 are active positive, 33 have died and 953 have recovered.

Government has advised people to follow social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover compulsorily. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent handwashing with soap and water”.