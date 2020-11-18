Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Showkat Dar
Pulwama,
UPDATED: November 19, 2020, 12:22 AM

12 civilians injured in Pulwama grenade blast

Representational Photo
Twelve civilians were injured when suspected militants lobbed a grenade on security forces in Kakapora town of Pulwama district on Wednesday.

According to an official, the grenade was lobbed on a joint naka party of CRPF and police, however it missed the target and exploded on the road.

Four among the injured were taken to Pampore hospital while eight were taken to Srinagar for treatment.

“Four injured have been taken to Pampore hospital. All of them are safe,” BMO Pampore Dr. Gulzar said.

The injured were identified as Adil Ahmad resident of Samboora; Raja Begum of Naman Kakapora; Shabir Ahmad Dar, Mushtaq Ahmad, Amir Bashir, Gh. Mohuidin, Habibullah Sheikh, Gh. Nabi Sheikh, Suhail Ahmad, Abrar Dar, Bashir Ahmad, all residents of Kakapora.

