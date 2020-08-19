12 COVID deaths in Kashmir; J&K toll 583

12 more people lost lives to COVID19 in Kashmir today, including a 43-year old Srinagar man with no underlying diseases.

COVID19 continued to cause deaths in young ‘otherwise healthy’ individuals. Another 43 year old man from Hawal Srinagar died at SKIMS Soura today. He had been admitted with COVID19 pneumonia, a doctor at the hospital said. However, the doctor said the patient had been admitted very late into the disease. “He was under treatment only for one day and had acute respiratory distress when he was brought to the hospital,” the doctor said.

Five more Srinagar residents were among the deceased. These were a 60 year old woman from Lal Chowk, a 55 year old woman from Rainawari, a 60 year old man from Shalteng, a 65 year old female from Hawal, a 75 year old from Chattabal.

The other deaths included an 82 year old man from Batpora Karnah Kupwara who lost life at SMHS Hospital and another 80 year old man from Tadd Karnah Kupwara who died at SDH Karnah. An 80 year old from Chinipora Karnah also lost life at SMHS Hospital.

A 72 year old from Sebdan Budgam, a 65 year old from Sopore Baramulla, a 65 year old from Wachi Shopian died at GMC Anantnag on 17 August and was reported today, a health official said.