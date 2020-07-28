12 deaths in a day take J&K COVID-19 toll to 337

As many as 12 people died of COVID19 in J&K in the last 24 hours, the death toll reaching 337. A doctor who had recovered from the viral infection but developed fever and breathlessness died today.

The doctor from Sumbal Bandipora who had tested positive on 04 July, recovered from infection and tested negative on 10 July, died today at SMHS Hospital. A communication from Bandipora district’s health officials, accessed by the Greater Kashmir reveals that the doctor was shifted from Sumbal to SMHS Hospital on 27 July after he developed fever, shortness of breath and his chest X-ray showed bilateral pneumonia.

It could not be ascertained whether his death was counted as a COVID19 death.

A 70 year old man from Sumbal Bandipora admitted to SMHS Hospital on 24 July following a stroke died today. The patient had tested positive for COVID19, a doctor at the hospital said.

Another 70 year old from Pattan Baramulla died at SMHS earlier. He was COVID19 positive and had pneumonia in both lungs, a senior doctor said.

A 60 year old woman from Rainawari Srinagar admitted to SKIMS with sepsis died Tuesday afternoon. She was admitted to hospital earlier in the day in a state of shock and tested positive for the viral infection post her death, a doctor said.

Another Srinagar resident, a 62 year old man from Zainakadal area of the city admitted to the hospital with bilateral pneumonia died at the hospital today, two days after admission.

Earlier, late Monday night, a 50 year old from Pahalgam’s Matsoo area died at this hospital. She was admitted with pneumonia in both lungs hours prior to her death, a doctor said.

A 60 year old man from Batamaloo Srinagar admitted to the SKIMS Soura died soon after admission post midnight, a doctor said. He said the patient had bilateral pneumonia.

Another 60 year old man from Kulgam district died early morning two days after admission, a doctor said. He said the patient was COVID19 positive and had bilateral pneumonia.

A third person, also 60 year old, died early morning at SKIMS. He was admitted to the hospital for a surgery. He hailed from Nagbal Budgam.

A 60 year old person died at SKIMS a week after admission. A doctor said the patient was from Handwara Kupwara.

A 75 year old from Noorbagh Sopore died at SKIMS on Tuesday, a fortnight after he was admitted with hypertension and diabetes and COVID19 infection.

A 70 year old man with hypertension and diabetes from Nishat area of Srinagar admitted at SKIMS died of COVID19.

A 25 year old from Ramban district admitted at GMC Jammu also lost his life today.