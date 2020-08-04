12 from J&K crack UPSC civil services exam

At least 12 aspirants from Jammu and Kashmir and three from Ladakh have qualified the prestigious Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination 2019, the results of which were declared on Tuesday.

The final selection list of 829 successful candidates at the all India level was declared on the basis of a written test held in September 2019 and interview— personality test—conducted in February-August 2020.

The selection of the candidates has been made for Indian Administrative Services, Indian Foreign Services, Indian Police Service and Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.

Among the successful candidates from J&K included an already serving officer who is on training at Indian Auditor and Accounts Services, Abhiskhek Augustsya from RS Pura (Jammu). He has got rank 38.

He is followed by Sunny Gupta at 148 rank from Old Jammu City. Sunny Gupta had qualified KAS in 2017. He has remained Tehsildar Basantgarh. Then, he qualified UPSC examination and got selected at rank 320 in 2018. He was posted in Indian Railways).

Dev Ahuti from Trikuta Nagar (Jammu district) at 177 rank, Parth Gupta at 240 rank from Jammu, Asrar Ahmad Kichloo at 248 rank, Asif Yousuf Tantray at 328 rank from Hiblish Devsar in Kulgam, Namgyal Angmo (Ladakh) at 323 rank, Nadia Beigh at 350 rank from Punzwar in Kupwara, Aftab Rasool at 412 rank from Trehgam in Kupwara, Sabzar Ahmad Ganie at 628 rank from Gheeboom in Kokernag, Majid Iqbal Khan at 638 rank from Shangus in Anantnag, Stanzin Wangyal at 717 rank from Ladakh, Rayeas Hussain at 747 rank from Gurez in Bandipora, Mohammad Nawas Sharafuddin from Drass in Kargil secured 778 and Syed Junaid Aadil at 824 rank.

Speaking to Greater Kashmir, Abhishek Augustya said he has become successful at fifth attempt even as in his fourth attempt he had cleared the prestigious exams last year with 268 rank. As he was not satisfied with the rank, he said, he continued his studies.

Sharing details, he said he belonged to RS Pura (Jammu district), and he did his initial studies from the local schools. Augustya said he did B-Tech in Computer Sciences from NIT Srinagar and completed the studies in 2014.

During studies in Srinagar, he said, his friends in NIT were inspired to prepare for IAS. “I started preparing for the IAS and took four attempts to make entry into the services. Last year, I cleared the UPSC examination with 268th rank and presently, I am undergoing training at Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) at Indian Auditor Account Service,” he said.

In his fifth attempt, Abhisheik said that he successfully cleared the UPSC examination with 38th rank. “I want to serve my people in Jammu and Kashmir. My family was the main source of inspiration who motivated me to continue preparing for the competitive examination,” he added.

His sister is a medical doctor whereas his father is a lecturer and his mother is a private school teacher.

Meanwhile, resident of Masjid Mohalla in Bhaderwah (Jammu division) and presently, living in Jammu, a young doctor has successfully cleared UPSC examination with 248th rank in his third attempt.

Dr Asrar Ahmed Kichloo, after completing MBBS in 2016, started preparing for the IAS examination.

Coming from a family of doctors, Kichloo said that he was motivated towards the IAS during internship.

“I want to work to improve the health care, education and other sectors in Jammu and Kashmir and other States or Union Territory,” said Kitchloo.

Kichloo had Medical Science as one of the operational subjects. He advised the aspiring youth for IAS that six hours study will be enough. He suggested that YouTube can also be helpful in preparing for the UPSC examination if one is dedicated and motivated to clear the examination. Kichloo said that his family and friends motivated him to clear the exam.

Besides, from Kupwara’s Punzwa area, Nadia Beigh secured 350th rank. “It was my second attempt to clear the prestigious IAS examination in 2019 after sacrifices and hard work. Earlier, I could not clear the preliminary examination in the 2018 attempt. It was possible because of the prayers and support from the people. She hoped that many people would inspire me with my success.”

“Nothing is impossible if you focus on a goal to achieve and finally, you achieve when you put in hard work for the purpose. It was my dream to appear in the examination to crack the prestigious examination and I feel happy for this,” said Nadia Beigh.

A resident of Undoo Sungus, Majid Iqbal Khan secured 638th rank. He said that he completed matriculation from an Army school and then, senior secondary from Boys Higher Secondary in Anantnag. Later, he went to Telangana where he did B-Tech in Mechanical. He went to Delhi where he did a job in a college for one year.

“During that time, I felt that I have more potential for what I was doing. Hence, I chose to prepare for IAS which is a valuable and prestigious examination,” said Khan.