12 more lose battle to COVID

J&K had 473 new cases of COVID19 confirmed today, while 12 more people lost life after having tested positive, all in Kashmir division. The death toll reached 453 while the total number of COVID positive cases reported from the UT has reached 23927.

Among the 12 deaths reported from Kashmir, 10 were aged over 60 years. A health official said four of the deceased were from Baramulla district, one from Budgam, one Pulwama, two from Anantnag and four from Srinagar.

A 45 year old from Awantipora Pulwama died at SKIMS late last night. A doctor said he was suffering from a kidney ailment and had bilateral pneumonia. Another 46 year old from Kokernag Anantnag died at SKIMS Friday evening. He had chronic kidney disease and hypertension and was admitted on 02 August, a doctor said.

The Srinagar residents who died of the viral illness today included a 60 year old from HMT admitted at SMHS Hospital with pneumonia, a 65 year old from Pantha Chowk admitted at the same hospital, again with lungs involved with COVID19 pneumonia, a 77 year old from Dalgate admitted at SMHS Hospital. A 78 year old resident of Qamarwari Srinagar died at SKIMS Soura late Friday night. She was admitted with kidney disease, a doctor said.

A 60 year old from Sopore, a 70 year old from Tangmarg, a 63 year old from Singpora and a 65 year old from Wanigam, all in Baramulla district died today at various hospitals in Kashmir.

A 65 year old from Achabal Anantnag died at SKIMS late Thursday night while as a 68 year old from Pahalgam Anantnag died at SMHS Hospital late Friday night.

A 65 year old from Budgam’s Russoo area also died at SMHS Hospital late Thursday night at SMHS Hospital.

The death toll in Kashmir division reached 420.

Among the new cases, 345 were from Kashmir division. Of these, 123 cases were from Srinagar district. The new cases from Srinagar included about 40 samples taken from various security establishments, a health official said.

The health official scores of self reported people tested positive in Kashmir today while many others, who had been randomly sampled based on their risk assessment were also found positive from the respiratory virus. Regarding new cases today, as per information bulletin on COVID19 issued by J&K Government, Baramulla had 32, Pulwama 26, Kulgam 16, Shopian 8, Anantnag 13, Budgam 24, Kupwara 28, Bandipora 48, Ganderbal 27 cases.

Today 61 cases were reported from Jammu district, while the total number of cases in Jammu division confirmed today was 128.

The number of recovered cases reached 16218 today after 510 patients were sent home following a negative COVID19 test.

Currently, 7260 patients are undergoing treatment for the viral respiratory illness here, J&K government said.