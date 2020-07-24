12 more succumb to Covid19; J&K toll 297

J&K recorded 12 COVID19 deaths in the past 24 hours, between Thursday night and Friday evening, the cumulative total of deaths here reaching 297.

While 10 deaths took place in Kashmir division, two deaths were reported in Jammu division.

A 70 year old Srinagar resident admitted at SKIMS for the past two weeks died today. A doctor said the elderly male patient from the Saderbal area was suffering from hypertension and hypothyroidism. “He had respiratory distress and did not improve with treatment,” he said.

Another 70 year old Srinagar resident died at Chest Diseases Hospital today, hours after he was shifted from SMHS Hospital, a doctor said. The doctor said the patient, hailing from Rainawari, was in critical condition and acute respiratory distress when he reached the hospital, a dedicated COVID19 facility. “He did not survive,” the doctor said.

A 60 year old woman from Ganderbal also died at SKIMS today. She had been admitted with COVID19 pneumonia and breathlessness, a doctor said.

Another 60 year old, a resident of SR Gunj area in Srinagar died at SMHS Hospital today. The patient was admitted with bilateral pneumonia, a doctor said and died three days after admission.

The third one to lose life at SKIMS was a 50 year old male patient from Tangmarg Baramulla. The patient died within a day of admission to hospital, a doctor said, adding that he tested positive for COVID19 while he had bilateral pneumonia and fever in addition to respiratory distress.

A 65 year old woman from Sopore died at SMHS Hospital late Thursday night. She had been admitted two days ago, said a doctor at the hospital adding that the patient was known to have hypertension and diabetes in addition to COVID19 pneumonia.

Another 65 year old, from Srinagar’s Khanyar area died at SMHS Hospital late Thursday night. The patient was admitted to the hospital on 21 July with COVID19 pneumonia.

Srinagar recorded another death on Friday when a 75 year old from Peer Bagh died at SKIMS Medical College Hospital Bemina. The patient was admitted since 14 July, a doctor said.

A 65 year old male patient admitted at GMC Anantnag died today. The patient was a resident of Malaknag area of the district.

Another resident of Anantnag, a 70 year old male patient also died at GMC Anantnag today. A doctor working at the hospital said that both the patients were admitted on 23 July in critical condition and acute breathlessness.

Jammu too recorded a COVID19 death today when a 58 year old patient from Gandhi Nagar died at GMC Jammu. He was a police officer and had tested positive a day before his death, a doctor at the hospital said.

An elderly man from Satwari area in Jammu city died at GMC Jammu today. The patient was known to have chronic kidney disease and was a shopkeeper by profession.