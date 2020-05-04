12 new cases in Baramulla

With 12 new positive cases, the Baramulla district reported highest single-day spike in COVID19 positives on Monday. According to a health official, out of 12 new cases tested positive, seven belong to Sherbagh Kanlibagh Baramulla while five are from Tangmarg area.

The official said that all the positive cases have contact history with earlier tested cases.

“All the seven cases reported positive in Baramulla town belong to Sherbagh area. They have contact history with the earlier positive cases of the same area,” said Dr Syed Masood, Medical Superintendent associated hospital GMC Baramulla.

He said, “Among the seven positive cases include two woman and their samples were sent for test on Sunday as they were primary contacts of earlier tested positive case.”

Meanwhile, seven persons had recovered from coronavirus in Kupwara district on Monday. They were discharged from the hospital in presence of health officials.