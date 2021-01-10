Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: January 11, 2021, 12:38 AM

12 tourists injured in road accident

Representational Image
Representational Image

At least 12 tourists sustained injuries on Saturday night after a minibus they were travelling in, skidded off the road near Chenani.

Police said that the vehicle bearing registration number JK08B-9978, which was on its way from Katra from Patnitop, was carrying a group of Delhi-based tourists. “The vehicle went out of control of the driver and slipped into a 20 feet deep gorge near Pream Hotel Chenani on old alignment of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway,” police said.

They said that 22 passengers including the driver were on board when the accident occured.

A Police Party from Chenani Police Station rushed to the spot and shifted the 12 injured to the Sub District Hospital Chenani for treatment. “Ten other passengers escaped unhurt.”

A case was registered at Chenani Police Station for further investigation, SHO Puspinder Singh said.

Related News