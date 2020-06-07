1200 cases in 7 days, Kashmir healthcare collapsing

The exponential growth of COVID19 cases in J&K is stretching the capacity of hospitals here, making it difficult to accommodate nearly 1200 new cases confirmed in the past one week.

In the past week, Kashmir cases rose from 1999 to 3198. As per the policy of the J&K government, all cases irrespective of their symptoms and treatment requirements are admitted to hospitals, usually in the district of residence.

Currently, almost all hospitals designated as COVID19 facilities have been filled to capacity.

Chest Diseases Hospital which has a bed capacity of 180 is fully occupied, Dr S Saleem Khan, nodal officer COVI19 at GMC Srinagar said. Kashmir Nursing Home in Gupkar which has 50 beds and was recently adopted as an extension of CD Hospital is also full. When asked where the new positive cases will be admitted, Dr Khan said, “We are exploring the options.”

SKIMS Medical College Hospital, with over 170 beds, including those of ICU and high dependency unit is also occupied fully. Dr Riyaz Untoo, principal of the medical college said the hospital has “only two beds left”. “We have written to the government about our situation,” he said.

At JLNM Hospital, Dr Bilquees Shah, nodal officer COVID19 at the hospital said, 135 of the 139 beds designated for COVID19 were occupied. “We have been waiting to discharge some patients so that we can admit some more, but that has not been possible today,” she said.

Across almost all districts of Kashmir, hospitals designated for COVID19 are fast filling to their maximum capacity. Dr Qazi Haroon, OSD to the directorate of health services Kashmir said the healthcare administrators in districts that were witnessing a sudden surge of patients had identified buildings and were using these as extensions of hospitals. Many districts in Kashmir have seen a sudden rise of COVID19 patients.

In J&K, a COVID19 positive patient is discharged after 15 days of testing positive after his/her two samples, taken after an interval of one day, test negative. This policy, a senior doctor said, is an “obsolete one” and was recommended “months ago”. “Since then, the guidelines have changed,” he said. He added that although the recent most guidelines suggest that asymptomatic patients can even be put under home quarantine and would not need testing after passing the quarantine period.

“As a precautionary measure, we must ensure administrative quarantine of all positive cases but we can surely decongest hospital and make these available to those who need treatment, COVID19 positive and others,” he said.

Financial Secretary Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo, acknowledged hospital spaces were running out of beds due to the rise in cases. He said the department was creating additional bed capacity. “We have an army hospital in Rangreth with 250 beds. We also have Indoor Stadium in Srinagar,” he said. He said across districts, COVID Care Clinics were being made operational to accommodate the asymptomatic cases.

Regarding change in discharge policy in vogue, he said, “Keeping asymptomatic positive cases at home is not an option we are looking at given our social structure.”