122 new cases of COVID19 in J&K, total 5956

The COVID19 tally of J&K had an increase of 122 cases on Sunday, similar to the usual daily rise over the past week. The new cases include 13 from various security forces’ establishments among 41 travelers returning to J&K.

Kashmir division had 102 positives today, including five pregnant women and 24 travelers. The total reported cases in the division is 4590 now.

Srinagar witnessed a steep rise in the number of cases today, third day in a row. With 31 new positives, the total number of cases recorded in Srinagar reached 673, not far behind 681 reported till date by Kulgam district.

The 31 new cases from Srinagar today had 14 people who had been sampled upon their return from outside the UT. 10 of these were BSF personnel (stationed in Srinagar) returning from various states, a health official said. One security personnel, contact of a known case, from Badami Bagh Cantonment has also tested positive today. On Saturday, 14 samples from BB Cantt tested positive. A healthcare worker at SKIMS is among today’s confirmed cases. A pregnant woman has also tested positive in Srinagar today.

17 cases were detected from Baramulla. One CRPF personnel who had returned from outside J&K to his battalion in the district has tested positive. Two pregnant women and three service providers from Baramulla testing positive today are also amongst the tally.

Anantnag and Budgam had 15 cases each today. While most of these are contacts of known cases, two people, admitted to hospitals for treatment are also included. A service provider has tested positive today in Anantnag. The new cases are from Panchaltam, Mirmidan majorly, with many others scattered across other villages.

In Budgam, many cases, contacts of declared positive cases, have tested positive in Humhama (Nupora). Chaira Magam also had four new cases today.

Bandipora had 10 new cases, taking the total cases of this district to 270. Of these, only 51 are those confirmed in the past two weeks and active positive. Today’s is one of the biggest additions of new cases to Bandipora in the recent past. Of today’s, four have recent travel history. The rest are mostly contacts of known cases.

Jammu division had 24 new cases, 17 of these travelers.

46 patients were declared recovered of COVID19 infection today. The total number of recovered cases reached 3382, approximately 57 percent of the total detected cases.