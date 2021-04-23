1227 in-charge Principals, senior Lecturers regularised

The school education department has regularised the services of 1227 in-charge principals and senior lecturers whose regularisation was pending since 2007.

The announcement was made by the office of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Twitter.

“1227 In-charge Principals and Sr. Lecturers pending regularisation since 2007 have now been regularised or promoted with due dates by the School Education Department,” the office of the LG tweeted.

“The move has not only cleared the backlog of decades in the cadre but also equipped the institutions with Heads.” “This will help in imparting quality education,” the office further tweeted.