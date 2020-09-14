1229 new positive cases in J&K

After a steady spike for 10 days, J&K witnessed a day of dip in new COVID19 cases today. The case load reached 55325 as 1229 tested positive across the UT. Starting September 04, COVID19 cases in J&K started to shoot up drastically. While the cases ranged between 450 to 700 since the second week of August to the first week of September, 04 September onwards a steep rise in cases took place in J&K. Up to today, the cases have been consistently over 1000 in the UT. Monday’s cases were the lowest since 05 September.

As per official data, the drop in cases has been due to a fall in the new positives among the samples taken from Kashmir division. Today, out of the 1129 new cases, only 392 were from Kashmir division while 837 were from Jammu division.

The positive cases from Kashmir included over 30 security personnel, 5 healthcare providers, 50 randomly sampled people and 50 people admitted in hospitals for treatments. 16 people arriving from outside the UT also tested positive today.

In Kashmir division, the maximum number of cases today, as has been the trend, was from Srinagar district. However, compared to the cases over the past 10 days, a drop was seen as only 119 people were reported to be positive. A health official said over 30 of these were patients admitted in a hospital in Srinagar for treatments other than COVID19.

Budgam had 78 new cases today. The district now has the second highest prevalence of COVID19 in Kashmir division and the third highest in J&K. Among the cases detected in Budgam, 1392 are under treatment while 2354 have recovered.

Bandipora with 45 cases, Ganderbal with 43 and Pulwama with 40 were the other two districts today that saw a high number of people testing positive.

In other districts of Kashmir, the number of cases reported today were: Baramulla 16, Anantnag 24, Kupwara 17, Kulgam 2 and Shopian 8.

In Jammu division, the load of cases continued to mount heavily today. In September, over 10,000 new cases came to fore in Jammu division.

Jammu district had the highest number of new cases in J&K today. 392 people tested positive in the winter capital, 29 of these returning from outside the UT. With the sudden spike over the past 10 days, the number of active cases in Jammu is currently 5855. Jammu has the highest number of active cases as on date.

Doda district had 113 positive cases, while Rajouri had 84 new cases. Meanwhile, 644 people were declared COVID19 free following isolation and treatment where required, J&K Government said. The number of recovered patients has reached 36381 with this addition.