125 new cases in J&K, total 5680

J&K had 125 new cases of COVID19 confirmed on Friday, the total reaching 5680 and positive percentage rising. Of today’s 102 cases were from Kashmir division.

The percentage of samples testing positive has had an increase of 0.4 percent in the past 10 days. Till 09 June, 235816 samples had been tested in J&K as per information bulletin on COVID19 issued by J&K Government. Of these 4346 samples had been found positive. The percentage of

positives among samples tested till 09 June stood at 1.8 percent.

295202 samples have been tested till 19 June as per Government data. In the past 10 days, 59386 samples have been processed and reported. Of these, 1334 samples have tested positive. The percentage of samples that tested positive during this time is 2.2.

Till date, the overall positive percentage of samples tested in J&K is 1.9 percent.

An official in health department said that a high number of travelers arrived in J&K ending May and starting June and all of them were sampled. “A huge number of samples that tested belonged to these travelers, although not too many of them tested positive,” he said. J&K Government has ensured 100 percent testing of all incoming travelers. Some districts in Kashmir have been reporting a high number of positives, mostly contacts of known cases. These numbers, the official said, has pushed the percentage of positives higher.

On Friday, the highest number of cases was reported from Srinagar district. The district with 31 positives today has reported a total of 608 cases till date, the second highest in J&K. Only one of the new COVID19 cases was a returnee, a doctor returning from Delhi and sampled at Srinagar Airport. Another doctor working at GMC Srinagar and a resident of Barzulla area in Srinagar has tested positive. A staff nurse of SKIMS Soura tested positive as well, health department said.

In addition, 10 people sampled at Badamibagh Army Cantonment have tested positive. Six people from Srinagar who had reported to hospital with symptoms of COVID19 tested positive. In addition, three patients, who had been admitted to hospitals for treatment of other ailments, were also found to be positive. Currently, 368 patients of COVID19 are undergoing recovery while 222 patients have recovered. The district has witnessed the highest number of COVID19 fatalities, 18 till date.

18 cases were reported from Pulwama on Friday, the district’s total reported cases reaching 300. 13 of those who tested positive today from Pulwama were contacts of confirmed cases. One person had self reported with symptoms and tested positive. Four people sampled at DPL Pulwama have also tested positive.

Kulgam district had 11 cases, escalating its total to 664, the highest in J&K. While two of these were contacts of known cases, two were pregnant women sampled in preparation of their delivery. One army personnel and two service providers from Kulgam have also tested positive.

Baramulla had 10 new cases, its total reaching 562. These include two healthcare workers, one pregnant woman, one traveler, one patient admitted for treatment.

Jammu division had 23 cases today, the total reaching 1306. All of the new cases were returnees from outside, information bulletin by Government said. In Kashmir, the total number of cases has reached 4374.