127 more COVID19 cases, total 6549

As many as 113 new cases of COVID19 came to fore in Kashmir division while 14 others were confirmed from Jammu division on Thursday, a total of 127 from J&K today taking the reported cases till date to 6549.

On Thursday, the highest number of cases was reported from Kulgam district. Although the new cases included some who did not have any recorded history of contact, a majority was of those who had come in contact with a person testing positive. One doctor from the district working in Poonch tested positive today. 10 security personnel from two battalions in Kulgam also tested positive today. In addition, two pregnant women and four service providers were found also positive for the viral infection.

Srinagar district’s COVID19 case tally on Thursday stood at 33. Six among these were travelers who had returned to Srinagar by road. A Srinagar doctor, who was a contact of a confirmed case tested positive. Eleven patients admitted at hospitals or reporting with symptoms were also among the new cases. In addition, a policeman was also reported as positive.

Baramulla had 15 cases today. These included two pregnant women and two service providers and five patients.

Shopian had 12 new cases. These include a doctor working at Kulgam. Six people who tested positive today were service providers, two from the government sector.

Kupwara had 9 cases. History of one person among these was being traced, while the remainder were contacts of known cases. Ganderbal had 6 new cases, while Bandipora had 3 new cases.

Kashmir division has 5111 cases confirmed till date, 79 of these losing life. 149 cases of COVID9 recovered today and were sent home, J&K Government said. These recoveries take the total number of recovered patients in J&K to 3967. The number of recovered patients is higher than the number of active positive patients. On Thursday, over 62 percent of those who had tested positive had recovered from the viral infection. 91 deaths have also taken place due to the viral disease, J&K Government has said.

Srinagar district has 529 cases active, the highest among all districts. A COVID19 positive patient is declared recovered when his fresh sample tests negative. It is taken at least 10 days after the first sample test. As a practice, two samples taken at an interval of 24 hours need to test negative before the patient is discharged.

In Kashmir division, the least number of active positive cases are in Ganderbal – 23. Kishtwar has only 9 active positive cases, the lowest among all districts in J&K.

All new cases from Jammu division were returnees from outside.