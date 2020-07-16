13 deaths in 24 hours, toll 222

At least 13 people died of COVID19 in Kashmir between Wednesday night and Thursday evening, the death toll in J&K reaching 222. The spurt in deaths and severely sick cases is overwhelming hospitals in Kashmir.

On Wednesday, before a media gag was imposed on healthcare institutions and departments in Kashmir, the Greater Kashmir spoke to a number of healthcare administrators about the situation in hospitals.

At SKIMS Soura, 120 patients of COVID19 were admitted on Wednesday, official data reveals. Dr Farooq Jan, medical superintendent of the hospital had said that most of these patients were on oxygen owing to their difficulty in breathing. The hospital has converted its ward 2A, earlier meant for suspected cases, into an isolation ward, admitting more sick patients. He had also said that three more wards were being allocated to cater to the growing number of sick patients. The Institute is a Level-3 COVID19 facility, designated for tertiary care of COVID19 patients as per the protocol of J&K government.

At SMHS Hospital, too, where four wards were designated for COVID19 last week, the situation is no different. Dr Nazir Chaudhary, medical superintendent of the hospital had said that all of the patients, over 20 at that time, were “very sick”. “We admit only sick COVID19 patients with co-morbidities at this hospital,” he said.

At Chest Diseases Hospital, 90 patients were admitted on Wednesday, over 40 of them on oxygen, Dr Saleem Tak, medical superintendent of the hospital had told the Greater Kashmir. “These patients have severe symptoms,” he had said.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, 13 people died of the viral illness in Kashmir. These included six people from Srinagar. The death toll in the city reached 55 with these fatalities.

A health official said a 52 year old woman from HMT died at Chest Diseases Hospital late Wednesday night. She had been admitted to the hospital on 13 July with pneumonia, hypertension and diabetes.

A 50 year old woman from Zaldagar admitted to SMHS Hospital on 12 July also died late Wednesday night at the hospital. This patient was reported to have pneumonia and hypertension.

A 75 year old man from Nishat and a 65 year old man from Natipora also died at SMHS Hospital on Thursday. While the Zaldagar patient was admitted on 12 July, the Natipora man died soon after being admitted to the hospital today.

At SKIMS, a 62 year old man from Khankah-i-Maula in Srinagar died after remaining admitted for three days. The patient had respiratory distress, a doctor said.

A 70 year old man from Khanyar, who had died at SMHS Hospital on 14 July a day after he had been admitted was also reported as COVID19 positive today. The patient’s sample had been taken earlier and was reported today, the health official said.

Three people from Baramulla district died of COVID19 in the past 24 hours. The deceased include a 65 year old male from Khwajabagh Baramulla admitted at SKIMS. A 50 year old woman from Bunglowbagh Baramulla died at GMC Baramulla late Wednesday night. An 80 year old man from Sopore died at SKIMS.

Till date, 48 people have lost their lives to this viral illness in Baramulla.

Two COVID19 deaths were attributed to Anantnag in the past 24 hours. One 65 year old man from Sirhama died at SKIMS on Thursday. A 60 year old woman Sonbari Larnoo, in the southern district died at GMC Anantnag on 13 July. Her sample was reported COVID19 positive today.

Two deaths were attributed to Kupwara district. These included a 65 year old female from Bahadurpora Handwara and a 60 year old male from Karnah. Both patients were admitted at SMHS Hospital.

A 65 year old man from Bathara Budgam also died at SKIMS on Thursday.

With these 13 deaths, the toll of COVID19 in J&K reached 222. Of these, 204 people have died in Kashmir division.