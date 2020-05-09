13 new COVID19 cases in JK, tally reaches 836

J&K on Saturday recorded 13 new coronavirus cases taking the total to 836. Two among the positive patients are nurses working at the Super Specialty Hospital, here.

The Super Specialty Hospital here had three new positive cases including two nurses posted in the gastroenterology ward and an attendant. The attendant of a patient from Shahlatoo Shopian admitted at SSH tested positive today.

Earlier, three persons— one patient and two attendants — from this ward had tested positive; one among them, a 34 year old man who was attending to his ailing father, lost life on 7 May to the “sudden onset and progress” of the viral illness.

Dr S Saleem Khan, nodal officer COVID19 at GMC Srinagar said that 463 samples had been tested at the virology lab of CD Hospital. Of these, six had tested positive.

Srinagar district had two new cases of COVID19 today. A 48 year old female from Rainawari area who had arrived in Srinagar on 6 May and was put under quarantine is one among them. The other, a 65 year old male from Zaina Kadal, had arrived from Delhi on 6 May where he had gone for treatment.

Dr Qazi Haroon, OSD to Directorate of Health Services Kashmir for COVID19 said that their samples had been taken at the TRC Srinagar on their arrival.

Apart from these people from the tertiary care hospital, four people from Ganderbal are among the new cases. Dr Farooq Jan, medical superintendent of SKIMS, said the Institute tested 947 samples of which six were found positive – four from Ganderbal and two from Kupwara district.

Dr Jan said a 22-year-old from Wilwar Ganderbal, 32 and 27 years’ old males from Chanthal Laar Ganderbal and a 22-year-old male from Kangan Ganderbal, had tested positive.

A 55 year and a 39 year old (both male) from Gonipora Kupwara were today’s new cases from Kupwara district.

The samples of three females taken from Pulwama and Shopian and Kulgam also tested positive today. Jammu division had one positive reported from Basohli area of Kathua district.

Information bulletin issued by J&K Government said out of 836 positive cases, 459 are active positive, 368 have recovered and 9 have died.

It said that till date 90541 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 20092 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 167 in Hospital Quarantine, 459 in hospital isolation and 9244 under home surveillance. Besides, 60570 persons have completed their surveillance period.