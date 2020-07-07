13 police officers transferred to ACB

As many as 13 police officers including two SSPs, four SPs, one Additional SP and five DSPs have been transferred to the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

The ACB has been provided the additional manpower to speed-up investigations in different cases pending before it.

As per the transfer order issued by the General Administration Department’s Vigilance Wing, the SSP Traffic, Jammu City, Joginder Singh, SP North Srinagar, Al-Tahir Geelani, DSP Anti-Hijacking, Jammu, Dr Ashok Sharma, DSP DAR Poonch, Zafer Iqbal Nawaz, Section Officer to DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range, Sagar Singh, DySP IR 9th Battalion Mohammed Yousuf Bachoo, DSP Headquarters Kishtwar, Sunny Gupta, and LAWDA Srinagar, DSP Rais Ahmed Mir have been transferred and posted in the ACB.

Meanwhile, SSP Zubair Ahmed, SP Amit Gupta, SP Faisal Qayoom, and ASP Sandeep Gupta have also been transferred and posted in ACB.

SP Ayaz Ahmed Sheikh will also continue in Anti-Corruption Bureau even as he was under orders of posting as Additional SP, Crime Kashmir, the order said.