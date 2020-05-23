Front Page, Today's Paper
MM PARVAIZ
May 24, 2020

13 test positive in Ramban

Amid rising cases of coronavirus, district administration Ramban on Saturday asked all the administrative officers and doctors to be ready.

As per information provided by district magistrate Ramban Nazim Zia Khan, 13 more persons tested positive today. Six of them belong to Banihal sub-division, all are under administrative quarantine at Ramban and Banihal.  

The tally of positive corona cases across Ramban is 43. Meanwhile, all the markets remained partially open including in district headquarter town.

Heavy rush of peoples was seen purchasing essential commodities for celebrating Eid. The administration declared some services essential in view of the Eid.

Shops selling readymade garments, groceries, butcher shops and vegetable and fresh fruit vendors remand open.

