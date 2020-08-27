Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: August 28, 2020, 12:20 AM

1300 Kashmir-bound trucks stranded on highway

GK Photo
GK Photo

Over 1370 Kashmir bound trucks loaded with essentials are stranded in Jammu, Samba and Udhampur on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway for the last three days.

In Nagrota, according to the SDPO Mohan Lal Sharma, around 800 trucks are stranded after the highway closed due to inclement weather conditions and landslides.

Representational Photo

File Photo

Similarly, 220 Kashmir bound trucks stranded at Manwal, Nud, Jamudah, Mansar and Mansar Morh in Samba district, according to an official from the Traffic Department.

In Udhampur district, 300 to 400 trucks are stranded.

