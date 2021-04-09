1,31,968 new COVID cases in India

India has reported 1,31,968 new Covid-19 cases and 780 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Friday. India is now the fourth-worst Covid-hit country worldwide after the number of active cases rose to 9,79,608. The death toll stood at 1,67,642, the Health Ministry said.

A total of 61,899 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 1,19,13,292 with a recovery rate of 91.22 per cent.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 13,64,205 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. So far, 25,40,41,584 samples have been tested.

A total of 36,91,511 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours taking the total vaccination count to 9,43,34,262. In a meeting with chief ministers on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed all states and Union Territories to focus on aggressive testing and micro-containment to curb the spread of Covid-19.