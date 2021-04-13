14 lakh people administered vaccine in J&K

The J&K Health Department has administered 1,439,589 Covid19 vaccine doses to the people in the last 88 days.

Jammu District has administered 196,710 people which is highest in comparison to any other district in J&K followed by Baramulla where 113, 324 people have been vaccinated. Jammu division has administered 52,861 doses more than Kashmir.

As per the figures available with the Greater Kashmir, 6,93,364 people above the age of 45 years have been administered doses in Kashmir valley and in Jammu region 7,46, 225 people got the vaccination.

In Kashmir Valley, 113,324 people got vaccination in district Baramulla, 66,012 in Budgam, 57, 033 in Anantnag, 35,282 in Pulwama, 33,117 in Ganderbal, 27,829 in Kulgam, 24,760 in Shopian, 25,637 in Srinagar, 23,692 in Kupwara, and 19,721 in Bandipora.

In Jammu region, 196,710 people got vaccinated in Jammu district, 49,713 in Udhampur, 36, 495 in Rajouri, 58, 928 in Kathua, 31, 612 in Poonch, 24, 079 in Ramban, 29, 939 in Doda, 12, 806 in Kishtwar, 22, 053 in Reasi and 36, 252 in Samba district.