14 more cases in Ladakh; 87 recover

Fourteen more positive cases of COVID19 were reported in Ladakh on Saturday including 5 from Leh district and 9 Kargil, while eighty seven more patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering.

With this, the number of active cases in Ladakh has dropped to 405. Out of these, 104 are in Leh district and 301 in Kargil district. The condition of all 405 active cases is stable.

As per the media bulletin released by the Directorate of Health Services Ladakh, 16 patients in Home Isolation and 1 patient from COVID hospital Leh were discharged in Leh district today while as 31 patients in Home Isolation and 39 patients from COVID Care Centre Kargil were discharged in Kargil district after they tested negative for the infection.

In the last three days about 280 COVID patients have recovered in Ladakh.