14 new cases in Baramulla, Kupwara

Fourteen persons from Baramulla and Kupwara districts of north Kashmir were tested positive for the Coronavirus on Sunday.

Among the 14 positive cases, three belong to Tangmarg area of Baramulla district. All the three are primary contacts of a 20-year old youth who tested positive on Saturday.

An official here said that the three positive tested cases belong to Hardu Ichloo Tangmarg. He said they include a young girl and a kid aged two years.

“All the three have contact history with a person from same village who was tested positive for the virus on Saturday,” said Dr Syed Masood, Medical Superintendent associated hospital Government Medical College Baramulla.

Meanwhile, 11 persons from Kupwara district tested positive on Sunday, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 43.

An official said that all the 11 persons belong to Gonipora village in Handwara. “All the 11 positive cases have history of contact with the earlier positive tested cases. The contact tracing and testing in the entire red zone area will continue,” said Anshul Garg, Deputy Commissioner Kupwara.