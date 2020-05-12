14 test positive in Kathua, Samba, Reasi

Fourteen people tested positive for Covid19 in Kathua, Samba and Reasi districts of Jammu division on Tuesday, officials said.

As per the officials, eight positives are in Kathua, four in Samba and two in Reasi district.

“Today we have detected five positive cases in Basohli, whereas one positive case from Hiranagar,” said Deputy Commissioner Kathua, OP Bhagat.

Bhagat said that these positive cases had travel history of Delhi and one from Punjab who reached Lakhanpur in a truck. However, all of them have been kept under administrative quarantine.

“We have kept close watch on the situation and everyone is being screened properly so that no positive can mix in the population after they reach Lakhanpur,” said the DC.

The DC informed that they have declared particular areas of Basohli as hotspot.

“Today morning 5 more tested +ve from Basohli. Tally 11 active in district. All were in quarantine centres. Active testing, Lakhanpur corridor helping in identifying and containing the spread. Let’s continue the good work and be vigilant,” SSP Kathua Shailendra Mishra tweeted.

By evening, one more positive case was detected in Kathua. “1 more case positive for Kathua. Again Lakhanpur corridor worked. Was quarantined at Kathua and had a travel history of Uttar Pradesh. Total active cases 12,” the SSP Kathua tweeted.

“1 Covid positive from Mahanpur. 13th case so far active in Kathua. Was kept in quarantine and had a travel history from Delhi. Lakhanpur corridor worked,” SSP Kathua, Shailendra Mishra tweeted on late Tuesday evening.

FOUR COVID CASES IN SAMBA:

“We have four new positive cases in Samba including a pregnant lady,” said SSP Samba, Shakti Pathak, while informing that out of four positive, three are drivers.

He said, “The pregnant woman – whose husband is driver by profession who returned two months back – was tested positive for Covid19. She went to the hospital for medical checkup, where from she was referred to the Thandi-Khuie for sampling. Her test report confirmed that she was positive for coronavirus.”

So far, he said, Samba district has seven active cases and six of them are drivers with travel history from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati (Assam), and Kashmir Valley.

TWO POSITIVE CASES IN REASI:

The health authorities detected two Covid19 positive cases in Reasi district today.

“We have two positive cases,” informed Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rajinder Kumar.

Kumar said that one infected person is an employee of Municipal Committee and second was already in administrative quarantine.