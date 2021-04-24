Front Page, Today's Paper
Mukeet Akmali
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 25, 2021, 12:12 AM

140 areas notified containment zones in Kashmir

Mukeet Akmali
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 25, 2021, 12:12 AM
File Photo
File Photo

Amid spike in COVID cases, the authorities have declared 140 areas as containment zones in Kashmir.

An area is declared as containment or micro containment zone after it records infection cases in clusters, and to prevent the spread of virus the entry and exit points of these areas are sealed, an official said.

Trending News
A security man stands guard near Jehangir Chowk area of Srinagar amid 'Corona Curfew' in the region on April 25, 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

Amid COVID surge, J&K govt closes paid public parks, extends night curfew hours

Representational Image

First COVID-19 death reported in north Kashmir's Kupwara this year

Representational Image

Three residential houses gutted in Kulgam blaze

Kashmir University. File Photo

KU postpones all offline exams till May 2; main campus to remain closed till Wednesday

Srinagar administration has notified 48 containment zones so far. These areas have a population close to 6000 souls. On Saturday authorities ordered closure of J&K Bank branch Qamarwari after nine of its staff members tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

Followed by Srinagar, Kulgam district in Kashmir division has second highest containment zones. It has 20 containment zones having a population of 14486.  Kulgam district has also the highest fatality rate percentage in COVID cases.

Baramulla administration has declared 15 zones having a population of 12886 as containment zones. Anantnag district has 10 zones, Ganderbal district 12 containment zones, Shopian 7 zones, Pulwama 4, Budgam 8 and Kupwara five.

Latest News
A security man stands guard near Jehangir Chowk area of Srinagar amid 'Corona Curfew' in the region on April 25, 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

Amid COVID surge, J&K govt closes paid public parks, extends night curfew hours

GK File/Mir Imran

110 non-local labourers test COVID positive a week after arrival in J&K's Qazigund

Health workers during a testing drive at railway station in Jammu. [File: Mir Imran/ GK]

COVID-19: J&K records highest daily spike of 2381 cases, 21 deaths

Representational Image

First COVID-19 death reported in north Kashmir's Kupwara this year

In containment zones, no inward or outward movement of any person from/to the said area is allowed. In case the spread of clusters goes beyond 300 metre, a committee headed by the concerned Tehsildar decides the boundary of the containment zone.

Tagged in , ,
Related News