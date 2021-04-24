140 areas notified containment zones in Kashmir

Amid spike in COVID cases, the authorities have declared 140 areas as containment zones in Kashmir.

An area is declared as containment or micro containment zone after it records infection cases in clusters, and to prevent the spread of virus the entry and exit points of these areas are sealed, an official said.

Srinagar administration has notified 48 containment zones so far. These areas have a population close to 6000 souls. On Saturday authorities ordered closure of J&K Bank branch Qamarwari after nine of its staff members tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

Followed by Srinagar, Kulgam district in Kashmir division has second highest containment zones. It has 20 containment zones having a population of 14486. Kulgam district has also the highest fatality rate percentage in COVID cases.

Baramulla administration has declared 15 zones having a population of 12886 as containment zones. Anantnag district has 10 zones, Ganderbal district 12 containment zones, Shopian 7 zones, Pulwama 4, Budgam 8 and Kupwara five.

In containment zones, no inward or outward movement of any person from/to the said area is allowed. In case the spread of clusters goes beyond 300 metre, a committee headed by the concerned Tehsildar decides the boundary of the containment zone.