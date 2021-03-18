140 new cases in J&K, 1 death

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 140 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the tally to 1,28,097, while one more person succumbed, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 25 were from the Jammu division and 115 from the Kashmir division, officials said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest 75 cases, followed by 20 in Jammu district.

Seven districts did not report any fresh cases, 10 other districts had cases in single digits.

The number of active cases was 1,073 in the union territory, while 1,25,046 patients have recovered so far, the officials said. The death toll is 1,978 as one fresh death was reported from Kashmir Valley, they added.