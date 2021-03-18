Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 19, 2021, 12:51 AM

140 new cases in J&K, 1 death

Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 19, 2021, 12:51 AM
Representational Photo: Aman Farooq/GK
Representational Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 140 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the tally to 1,28,097, while one more person succumbed, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 25 were from the Jammu division and 115 from the Kashmir division, officials said.

Trending News
Representational Photo

Drug peddler arrested in Budgam: Police

Farooq, Omar express grief over demise of Mir Nasarullah

Representational Photo

'Fake job racket busted, 3 arrested'

Dangling electric wires, decaying poles risk lives of Qaziabad villagers

Srinagar district recorded the highest 75 cases, followed by 20 in Jammu district.

Seven districts did not report any fresh cases, 10 other districts had cases in single digits.

The number of active cases was 1,073 in the union territory, while 1,25,046 patients have recovered so far, the officials said. The death toll is 1,978 as one fresh death was reported from Kashmir Valley, they added.

Related News