140 new Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 140 new coronavirus cases, including 29 travellers, taking the tally to 1,28,389, while another person died from the pathogen, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 25 were from the Jammu division and 115 from the Kashmir division, they said. Srinagar district recorded the highest 73 cases, including 17 travellers, followed by 22 in Jammu district, 18 in Budgam and 14 Baramulla districts. In all, there were 29 travellers who had tested positive in the past 24 hours.

While 11 districts did not report any fresh cases, five other districts had cases in single digits. The number of active cases was 1,191, while 1,25,218 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The death toll rose to 1,980 after one fresh death was reported from Kashmir division in the union territory in the past 24 hours, they added.

The government today issued several directions regarding Railway Station Jammu and Jammu Airport.

“It has been decided to strictly ensure the holding of incoming passengers who undergo RAT test at Jammu Airport till their results are received. In view of this, Chief Medical Officer shall ensure setting up of 02 RTPCR COVVID-19 testing booths each at both Railway Station and Airport Jammu to be functional from Monday i.e. 22-03-2021. Nodal officer Jammu Airport and Railway Station Jammu shall ensure that the incoming passengers who undergo RAT test are detained in the specified holding areas till their results are received,” an order by Deputy Commissioner Jammu read.

Meanwhile, the central government has directed J&K and other states and union territories to take appropriate measures against covid19 following fresh spike in cases.

The directions were issued by the Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla who cautioned the states and UTs in view of fresh surge and upcoming festivals.

“After the steady decline in covid19 cases for about 5 months, for the last few weeks the numbers of positive cases are showing an increasing trend in several parts of the country,” reads the directions issued by the Home Secretary.

In his order, Bhalla has said that the states and Union Territory governments have been mandated to take all necessary measures to promote covid19 appropriate behaviour and ensure wearing of face masks, hand hygiene, and social distancing.

“These measures on covid19 appropriate behaviour are also included in the National Directives for covid19 management which have to be strictly followed throughout the country,” reads the fresh directive.

“It will be important to ensure compliance of the guidelines and to strictly enforce covid appropriate behaviour i.e., wearing masks, hand hygiene, and social distancing among the people.”

The governments have also been asked to spread awareness among people to follow covid appropriate behaviour and simultaneously take necessary action for its strict enforcement to fully overcome the pandemic.