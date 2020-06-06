143 new cases in J&K; total 3467

J&K saw 143 new cases of COVID19 today taking the total cases confirmed here to 3467. While most cases from Kashmir division were contacts of known cases, in Jammu division, almost all new cases were among those returning from outside.

Shopian district contributed 64 cases of COVID19 to Kashmir’s 100 today. The district has had its patients increase from 170 on May 31 to 346 on June 6. Of these, only 19 are travelers. The increase of 170 patients in the past six days has forced the administration to accommodate the new cases in COVID Wellness Centers, recently set-up by the Government. Dr Ramesh Kumar, Chief Medical Officer Shopian said currently GB Hostel Shopian, Forest Protection Hostel, Degree College Shopian and a Tourist Department building were designated as wellness centers.

Dr Kumar said almost all the patients newly diagnosed as COVID19 positive were asymptomatic. He said the sick and pregnant COVID19 patients were admitted at district hospital Shopian. “This helps us manage our resources better,” he said. Dr Kumar said almost all the new cases are from Vehil and its adjoining areas. “All of these had been sampled through contact tracing, “ he said.

Bandipora district had 14 new cases, the only other district today with a substantial number of positives. District Baramulla had nine new cases. District Anantnag, Srinagar and Kulgam had three cases each while four cases were declared positive in Budgam district, one of these a traveler returning from outside.

Only two out of 100 cases today in Kashmir division had travel history.

In Jammu division, 43 new cases came to fore. Of these, 42 were those who had been sampled while returning from outside.

As per information issued by J&K government 211880 tests had been carried out in J&K till date. While 208413 samples have tested negative, 3467 have tested positive. The positive percentage stood at 1.2 percent approximately. 40 deaths attributed to the viral infection have taken place while 1126 people have recovered. 2302 patients are active positive, of these 1646 are in Kashmir division while 656 are in Jammu division.