144 new cases today

J&K reported 144 new cases of COVID19 on Monday, the total reported cases reaching 7237 here. Over 2000 new cases have been reported in the past two weeks.

Since 15 June, over 2000 cases were added to the tally of COVID19 in J&K. Although, in absolute numbers, the cases added are in thousands, the case doubling time has widened to 22 days. Cases rose from about 3500 on June 06 to over 7000 June 28.

Case doubling time is a measurement of time that takes for the number of cases to double and gives an estimate of the rate of growth. In the beginning of April, case doubling time in J&K was 12 days, and ranged thereon between five days to 21 days, longest now.

The highest number of cases on Monday, 29 people, were confirmed from Pulwama district. 20 of these were contacts of known cases. Three travelers from the district, one returning from Pakistan and two from Delhi, tested positive. The new cases also included admitted patients and service providers.

Monday added 18 new cases to Shopian. These included two travelers returning from Pakistan. Two healthcare workers sampled at DC Office tested positive from the district. The remaining were all contacts of known cases and a deceased person. One pregnant woman from Shopian tested positive today.

Srinagar had 17 new cases. These included four service providers, two travelers, one returning from Pakistan. Two samples from Badami Bagh Cantonment tested positive today. Many patients from the district admitted at hospitals or sampled due to their symptoms have also tested positive.

Anantnag had 15 new cases. These were mostly service providers and contacts. One healthcare provider and three patients admitted at various hospitals also tested positive. Three travelers were also included in these cases.

Baramulla had 10 new cases, including one traveler. The new cases had four symptomatic patients.

Bandipora and Kupwara had two cases each, while Budgam had four new cases.

Jammu division reported 45 new cases, 39 of which were returnees from outside. Kashmir division had 99 cases.

Of the 144 cases today, 53 were those who had been sampled while they were returning to J&K from outside.

269 cases were declared COVID19 recovered today. 55 of these were from Jammu division, while 214 were from Kashmir division. The number of recovered patients has reached 4585 in J&K.