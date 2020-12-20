145 arrested in drug-related cases in Srinagar this year

Police on Sunday said that they have arrested 149 persons in Srinagar this year in drug-related cases. “Two anti-drug operations have been carried out today and four people have been arrested. One operation led to the busting of a drug module in the Jhelum Market, Srinagar. The other led to the seizure of about 3 kgs of heroin type substance from the Tankipora area,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar, Dr Haseeb Mughal told reporters here.

He said that acting on a specific information received from a reliable source about illegal drug peddling by some suspects, police party led by SHO Shaheedgunj under the supervision of SDPO Shaheedgunj and SP City South Zone Srinagar raided the house of one suspect Fayaz Ahmad Nadaf S/O Abdul Ahad Nadaf R/O Tankipora Srinagar.

“During thorough search, heroin like substance weighing approximately three kgs – worth around 1 crore in international market – was recovered from the house and the suspect was arrested on spot,” he said. “An FIR under NDPS Act stands registered at Police Station Shaheedgunj and investigation has been taken up.”

“More arrests in the case are expected.”

He further said that police have registered 87 cases in 2020 against 145 persons involved in drug peddling network and arrested all of them.