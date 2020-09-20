1457 more test positive

Among the samples of over 27000 people tested by J&K’s health and medical education department in 24 hours prior to Sunday evening, 1457 were reported as positive, official bulletin on COVID19 said. Till Saturday evening, 1369702 samples were tested in J&K, the number rising to 1396729 on Sunday. In 24 hours, 27027 samples were tested in the UT, most of them with Rapid Antigen Tests. The cumulative number of cases reached 62533.

As per the health and medical education department, thousands of COVID19 positive people are under home isolation currently and are mostly those with mild or no symptoms. An official working in the department said pulse oximeters had been provided to a number of people to help in monitoring the condition of the infected people. He said home isolation was being facilitated to reduce the burden on hospitals. “We have nearly 9000 active cases in Kashmir division currently. Where are the hospital beds to accommodate these?” he asked.

In Jammu division, the situation is worse currently, he said. He said that the division has over 12000 active cases, the healthcare infrastructure under duress as a result.

The number of cases in both the divisions continued to rise steadily today as well. 831 cases were reported from Jammu division while 661 were from Kashmir division.

A health official said, out of the positive cases from Kashmir division today, 415 were tested using RAT.

Srinagar district had the highest number of cases today – 192. The new cases were mostly symptomatic, a health official said. He said 79 symptomatic people and 66 randomly sampled were tested positive in Srinagar today. The total number of cases in Srinagar district has reached 12829. Out of these, 2021 are currently active while 10545 people have recovered from the viral infection.

Apart from Srinagar, Kupwara, Budgam and Ganderbal, Pulwama and Anantnag had a high number of people testing positive. The numbers were as – Budgam 68, Baramulla 32, Pulwama 71, Anantnag 52, Bandipora 37, Kupwara 99, Ganderbal 93, Kulgam 12, Shopian 5.

In Jammu division, 261 cases were from district Jammu where the total number of reported cases reached 9911. Jammu’s cumulative cases on Sunday stood at 22086.

The number of recovered cases reached 40625 with 960 people recovering today.