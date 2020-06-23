148 new cases of COVID19 in J&K, total 6236

As many as 148 new cases of COVID19 were confirmed positive in J&K on Tuesday, the total reaching 6236. The new cases include 41 security personnel stationed in Kashmir and those returning to join their duties.

Today, 36 travelers have tested positive in J&K and are among the 148 cases reported. Till date, out of the 6236 cases reported from J&K, 2088 are travelers returning from outside.

Pulwama district had 45 new cases today, none of them a returnee from outside. The new cases include 24 security forces personnel from two battalions stationed in Rajpora and Bajwani Pulwama, a health official said. He said these personnel had contact with a known case of COVID19 and had been sampled.

The remaining are all contacts of known cases of COVID19 from various villages including Tujjan, Bellow, Awantipora, Rohmoo, Sultanpora and Kachipora. Currently, Pulwama district has 207 active cases of COVID19, those detected in past two weeks. 368 cases have been reported in all till date from the district.

Srinagar district had 28 new cases, a rise for fifth day in a row. The new cases include 17 BSF men returning to J&K to join their duties. Two more travelers returning to the UT have also tested positive. A senior police officer, a doctor from GMC Srinagar, and a service provider from Srinagar have also tested positive. The remaining cases are contacts of known positives.

Baramulla and Kulgam districts had 16 cases each added to their total today. In Kulgam, 14 of these cases are people who had been sampled randomly from red zones, and include two pregnant women.

Two pregnant women and five service providers are among the new cases of COVID19 in Baramulla.

In Anantnag district, a doctor working with GMC Anantnag tested positive today. He had symptoms of COVID19 and had been sampled based on that, a senior health official said.

No new case was reported from Shopian and Budgam in Kashmir division and from Poonch, Rajouri and Kishtwar in Jammu division. Cases in other districts were – Anantnag 6, Kupwara 7, Bandipora and Ganderbal 5 each, Jammu 1, Udhampur 2, Ramban and Kathua 5 each, Samba and Doda 2 each and Reasi 3.

111 patients of COVID19 were declared recovered today, J&K Government said. 3642 people in total have recovered from the viral infection, Government said.