15 COVID deaths; toll 623

With the rising number of cases, the death toll due to covid19 continued to mount in J&K. In last 24 hours, 15 people succumbed to viral infection taking the cumulative fatality to 623.

A 40 year old man from Chanapora Srinagar was declared brought dead at SMHS Hospital today. He was running fever for four days and was breathless, a health official said. The patient was treated at home but his oxygen saturation had dropped to a fatal level, a doctor at the SMHS Hospital said. He said the deceased tested positive on the Rapid Antigen Test carried out at the hospital.

A senior health official warned against keeping moderately and severely symptomatic cases at home. He said a hospital needs to be visited immediately in case a person has fever and gets ‘uncomfortable’, is breathless, changes in skin color, agitated or drowsy. The doctor said people should not wait for their COVID19 status.

Another 40 year old also died at CHC Kupwara. The patient hailed from Sopore and was admitted to the hospital a week ago, a doctor said.

A 65 year old woman from Chadoora Budgam died at SMHS Hospital today, a day after admission. A doctor at the hospital said she was admitted with COVID19 pneumonia and had tested positive soon before her death. “Her symptoms were severe,” a doctor said, adding that she had been brought to the hospital late.

A covid positive 65 year old from Charar-e-Sharief Budgam expired at SMHS Hospital. A 56 year old from Ashmuqam in Anantnag lost life at SKIMS, along with three Srinagar residents – an 80 year old from Alamgiri Bazar, a 75 year old from Bemina and an 82 year old from Nowshera.

A 64 year old woman from Bemina Srinagar died at SKIMS Medical College Hospital today. She was hypertensive and was admitted on 10 August, a doctor at the hospital said.

Another woman, a 78 year old, died at District Hospital Pulwama late Friday night, a day after admission. She was diagnosed with COVID19 pneumonia, a day before her death, a health official said. Meanwhile, four COVID19 positive people lost their lives in Jammu division. These were a 60 year old woman from Kishtwar, a 45 year old from Poonch, two elderly people from Satwari and Bishnah in Jammu and a 70 year old from Samba. All the deceased were admitted at GMC Jammu.