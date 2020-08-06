15 COVID19 deaths in J&K

Fifteen persons including two CRPF men died of COVID19 in J&K between Wednesday and Thursday evening, while 499 new patients were confirmed to be infected with the respiratory virus today.

Of the 15 fatalities, 12 took place in Kashmir division, while three people died in Jammu division.

A 33 year old CRPF personnel admitted at SKIMS Medical College Hospital Bemina died on Thursday. An official said the patient was critical when he was admitted on Wednesday. He was posted in Bandipora district.

Another CRPF man, aged 50 years admitted at Chest Diseases Hospital on 27 July, died today. A doctor at the hospital said the patient was not able to maintain oxygen saturation, although he had tested negative for viral infection on Wednesday. “He was treated for COVID19 after he tested positive but died on Thursday,” the doctor said. He added that the patient died of a cardiac arrest. It could not be confirmed whether the patient’s death had been included in COVID19 deaths since the repeat sample had tested negative.

Among the deaths attributed to COVID19 today in the information bulletin of J&K Government, three were residents of Srinagar. These included a 58 year old man from Chattabal, an 82 year old man from Nowgam and an 80 year old man from Malabagh. The 58 year old man, a doctor said, was hypertensive while two others had age related complications. All three had COVID19 pneumonia and were admitted at Srinagar hospitals.

A COVID19 positive patient from Kupwara district, aged 80, was brought dead to SKIMS Soura while another man, 65 years of age was declared brought dead at SMHS Hospital, an official said.

A 57 year old from Danderpora Shopian died at SMHS Hospital. He was admitted to the hospital with bilateral pneumonia. He was a senior revenue official, a doctor said.

A 40 year old non-local living in Sadipora Pulwama had died on 03 August. His sample tested positive today, an official said. Another Pulwama resident, a 58 year old from Gussoo area who had also died on the same day was also reported to have been COVID19 positive today, the official said. In addition, a 60 year old from the district who had expired in SMHS Hospital was also reported as positive today.

Meanwhile, another elderly man who had been operated for cancer died at SKIMS Bemina.

The three deaths from Jammu division, included a 42 year old from Patoli Jammu, who died at GMC of the City.

Meanwhile 499 new cases of COVID19 came to fore in J&K today. Of these, 426 were from Kashmir division, while 73 were from Jammu division.

In Kashmir, a majority of the new cases were from Srinagar. As per information bulletin of J&K Government, 113 cases were from Srinagar. Of these over 20 were from various security battalions, an official said. While 8 of the cases were travelers, 9 healthcare workers and three pregnant women were also found positive.

In other districts, the numbers of cases were: Baramulla 36, Kulgam 20, Pulwama 9, Shopian 8, Anantnag 73, Bandipora 49, Ganderbal 41.

In Jammu division, 35 cases were travelers. The number of recovered patients reached 15708 today with 464 patients discharged today.

The cumulative number of cases in J&K reached 23454 of which 7310 are active positive and undergoing treatment at various health facilities. The death toll was put as 436 in the information bulletin by J&K Government.