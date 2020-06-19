15-day old becomes youngest COVID19 victim in J&K

A 15-day old baby admitted at SKIMS Soura for a surgery died of COVID19 on Friday, the youngest to die of the viral infectious disease in J&K, taking the toll to 76.

The baby from Bemina Srinagar tested positive at SKIMS on June 17. He was admitted for a cardiac

surgery and had been sampled in preparation for that. Dr Farooq Jan, medical superintendent SKIMS said the deceased new born was suffering from aortic stenosis, a congenital life threatening disorder. “He was a case of congestive cardiac failure and was to be operated as an emergency. He was found to have some chest congestion as well,” Dr Jan said.

The chest symptoms led to sampling of the infant prior to surgery. “He was very critical and died around 11 am today,” Dr Jan said.

Three elderly people lost lives to COVID19 between Thursday night and Friday evening. The deceased include a 79-year old male from Nowshehra Srinagar. The patient was admitted at SKIMS for 11 days and had tested positive upon his return from Saudi Arabia. Dr Jan said the deceased was suffering from hypertension, diabetes and hypothyroidism. “He also had chest infiltrate (fluid in lungs) on both sides,” he said. The elderly man, apart from history of travel, had contact with a COVID19 positive person, Dr Jan said. “He died at 11:15 pm on Thursday,” he said.

An 80-year old man from Sopore died at 9 am on Friday, Dr Jan said. The deceased had reported to SKIMS on 17 June with breathlessness and was diagnosed with CAP (community acquired pneumonia). Dr Jan said he had underlying diabetes and hypertension and his sample had reported positive on 18 June. “He remained admitted for less than two days,” Dr Jan said.

An 80 year old man from Kilara Shopian died at SMHS Hospital late evening on Friday, Dr Nazir Chaudhary, medical superintendent SMHS said. The deceased was admitted on Friday itself and died later. His sample was positive for COVID19, he said. The death is the 10th in district due to the viral infection. The four deaths take the total fatality of COVID19 to 76 in J&K. Of these, 67 deaths have taken place in Kashmir division.