15 health workers in MCCH Anantnag quarantined

At least 15 health workers who came in contact with the 10 Covid19 positive pregnant women in maternity and child care hospital (MCCH) Anantnag have been asked to go for home quarantine even as their samples are being sent to laboratories for testing.

“We have so far traced 15 to 20 health workers including doctors, paramedics and other staff in MCCH who had come in contact with these pregnant women,” an official who is part of the contact tracing team disclosed to the Greater Kashmir.

He said, at first instance they have all been asked to go for home quarantine.

“Their samples are being collected, and are to be sent to laboratories for testing,” an official said.

He said they are even tracing the visits of these pregnant women to other health facilities – clinics and private hospitals.

Medical superintendent MCCH, Dr Mir Ji Andrabi, said he has sought screening of entire staff of the hospital.

“Till we receive the reports of the staff, mostly doctors in home quarantine, the others will continue to work on a rotation basis,” the MS said.

Doctors in Kashmir have been frequently complaining about the non-availability of protection gears in the hospitals.

Principal GMC Anantnag, Dr Showkat Jeelani, however, maintains all the staff in MCCH is well protected.

“We also ensure that the patients and attendants take all necessary precautions before entering the hospital, wearing masks and cleaning hands with sanitizers,” he said.

The samples of the 10 positive pregnant women, all residing outside red zones were taking randomly following protocols about mandatory COVID-19 test for all expectant mothers in their 34th week of pregnancy.

The medics believe the outcome of the reports of staff will determine if the hospital itself was a source of infection or not.

“If God forbid any of the staff members test positive for the virus, then it is a clear indication of the hospital being the source of infection,” a medic working in the hospital said.