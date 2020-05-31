15 new cases in Jammu

As many as 15 more Covid19 cases were detected in Jammu division on Sunday, including a constable posted in Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Among today’s 15 cases, six were in Jammu district, two in Ramban, three in Kathua, one in Samba and three in Rajouri.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) constable in Jammu district has been quarantined and the government quarters where he was saying sealed. “We have sealed one block of the Government flats,” said an official. The officer said that the person had returned from Kulgam, following which his sample was taken and it tested positive.

Another Covid19 case was detected from Sidhra area of Jammu district following which the infected youth was shifted to the Chest Disease Hospital.

Deputy Commissioner Kathua, OP Bhagat, said, “Three cases have surfaced in Kathua district including one police personnel from police station Kathua, and two are labourers who were already in quarantine.” The labourers have travel history of Delhi.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Rajouri, Mohammad Nazir Sheikh, has ordered an inquiry to ascertain the circumstances in which two persons were discharged from an administrative quarantine on the basis of discharge certificate issued before their second sample report was received, which later tested positive.

Officials said that three persons hailing from different areas of Thanamandi tehsil were tested positive on Saturday evening after which all three were shifted to isolation ward of the hospital.

During examination of their history, it came to fore that the duo returned from outside UT two weeks ago and samples were collected on 16 May and were put in administrative quarantine in Thanamandi where on 24 May their samples tested negative but two more persons in the same quarantine tested positive.

“Taking note of two positive cases in the center, administration decided to recollect their samples which was done on 25 May and duo were again put in administrative quarantine.” the officials.

On 29th May evening, they got their discharge certificates issued from Chief Medical Officer’s office Rajouri and were released from quarantine in the evening.

“On 30th noon, administration came to know that release of duo is somewhat suspicious after which they were brought back and on the same day their second samples collected on 25 May tested positive” an official said.

“We have ordered an inquiry and Additional Deputy Commissioner Nowshera assisted by two senior doctors shall conduct a probe into the matter as how the two persons were released from the quarantine center before receiving the report,” DM Rajouri said.