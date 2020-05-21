Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 22, 2020, 12:01 AM

1500 ITBP personnel to be de-inducted from JK, Ladakh

Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 22, 2020, 12:01 AM
File Pic

The Union Home Ministry has ordered de-induction of around 1500 paramilitary personnel from the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.

Officials said that five companies comprising 1,500 personnel of ITBP will be withdraw from the two UTs.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Young man allegedly commits suicide in south Kashmir's Anantnag

J&KJH pays tributes to Mirwaiz Farooq on death anniversary

DSEJ confronts Samoon on Twitter over 'non-utilisation of funds'

Shift COVID19 centre from district hospital: Ganderbal residents

Earlier, 10 Central Armed Police Forces companies — three belonging to the CISF and an equal number to ITBP, besides two each from the CRPF and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), were withdrawn last week.

Pertinently, several hundred additional companies of CAPF were brought to Jammu and Kashmir last year.  Around a hundred companies have been already moved out, officials added.

Earlier, in the last week of December 2019, according to officials, the MHA had ordered withdrawal of over 7000 paramilitary troops from the Kashmir Valley. The move was made after a security review of the area.

Latest News
Representational Pic

Young man allegedly commits suicide in south Kashmir's Anantnag

File Representational Pic

Why COVID-19 may infect less children than adults decoded

File Pic: Mir Imran/GK

COVID-19 death toll climbs to 3,583 in India

Representational Pic

China engaged in provocative, coercive military activities with neighbours, including India: White House report

All these troops were deployed in Kashmir since before the abrogation of Article 370 in the valley.

The central government had increased security presence in Jammu and Kashmir just before it decided to abrogate Article 370 of the constitution, a provision that gave the erstwhile state a special status.

Related News