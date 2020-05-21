1500 ITBP personnel to be de-inducted from JK, Ladakh

The Union Home Ministry has ordered de-induction of around 1500 paramilitary personnel from the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.

Officials said that five companies comprising 1,500 personnel of ITBP will be withdraw from the two UTs.

Earlier, 10 Central Armed Police Forces companies — three belonging to the CISF and an equal number to ITBP, besides two each from the CRPF and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), were withdrawn last week.

Pertinently, several hundred additional companies of CAPF were brought to Jammu and Kashmir last year. Around a hundred companies have been already moved out, officials added.

Earlier, in the last week of December 2019, according to officials, the MHA had ordered withdrawal of over 7000 paramilitary troops from the Kashmir Valley. The move was made after a security review of the area.

All these troops were deployed in Kashmir since before the abrogation of Article 370 in the valley.

The central government had increased security presence in Jammu and Kashmir just before it decided to abrogate Article 370 of the constitution, a provision that gave the erstwhile state a special status.